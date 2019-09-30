Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Set at $72.00 by Wolfe Research

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) received a $72.00 price objective from research analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

EMR traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,698,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,034. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

