Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 28,721 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 959.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curt S. Culver purchased 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.30 per share, with a total value of $31,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,862. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.91.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

