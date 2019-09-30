Empire Life Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 26,003 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,055,502,000 after buying an additional 110,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after buying an additional 3,032,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after buying an additional 2,783,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after buying an additional 334,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 712,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,269. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $189.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

