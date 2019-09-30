Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after purchasing an additional 607,026 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $221.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.69. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,697 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,814. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

