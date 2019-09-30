Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $140.25. 47,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,106. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.02.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $692,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

