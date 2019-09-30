Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 5,174 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.