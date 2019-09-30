Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 11,069 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 13,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.83. 81,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.84 and a 200 day moving average of $245.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

