Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENBL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.04. 967,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,204. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

