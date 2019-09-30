Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) dropped 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22, approximately 7,231,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 1,863,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Noble Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $329.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

