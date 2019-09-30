Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 211.80 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 216.60 ($2.83), approximately 399,530 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

EQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.40 ($3.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Equiniti Group’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

Equiniti Group Company Profile (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

