Escape Hunt’s (ESC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

LON ESC opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.09. Escape Hunt has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

