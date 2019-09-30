eSDA Achieves Market Cap of $2.50 Million (SDA)

eSDA (CURRENCY:SDA) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, eSDA has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One eSDA token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eSDA has a market cap of $2.50 million and $8,832.00 worth of eSDA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01054654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

eSDA Profile

eSDA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,593,331 tokens. eSDA’s official Twitter account is @sixdomainchain. The official message board for eSDA is forum.sdchain.io. eSDA’s official website is www.sdchain.io.

eSDA Token Trading

eSDA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eSDA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eSDA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eSDA using one of the exchanges listed above.

