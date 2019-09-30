ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) Trading Up 0.2%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54, approximately 1,681 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

