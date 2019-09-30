Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 767,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EEFT stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.96. The company had a trading volume of 84,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 635,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,386,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,132.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 105,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.03.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

