Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 30%

Europa Metals Ltd (LON:EUZ) dropped 30% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), approximately 694,778,653 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02.

About Europa Metals (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Leon, Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018. Europa Metals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

