Everex Price Reaches $0.33 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Everex token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last week, Everex has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $789,218.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.01056570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00091556 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Binance, BX Thailand, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.