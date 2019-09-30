EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $599.29

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $599.29 and traded as low as $463.70. EVRAZ shares last traded at $467.60, with a volume of 2,675,172 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EVRAZ from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered EVRAZ to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 611 ($7.98) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 518.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

