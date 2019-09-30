Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $140,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,775.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $210,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,271.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,785,000 after acquiring an additional 102,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $34,946,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.