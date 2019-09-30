Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Summit Insights

Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of FB opened at $177.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $1,272,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,572 shares of company stock valued at $555,353,388 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

