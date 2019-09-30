Fastjet (LON:FJET) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.43

Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.40. Fastjet shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Fastjet Company Profile (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.