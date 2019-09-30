Feathercoin (FTC) One Day Volume Tops $3,973.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $3,973.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 252,585,240 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, QBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

