FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.76.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.54. The company had a trading volume of 766,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,785. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average is $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.49 and a fifty-two week high of $243.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

