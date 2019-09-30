Financial Comparison: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) & 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (NASDAQ:FRSB)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Merchants and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 1 4 0 2.80 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 31.66% 11.36% 1.60% 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 14.50% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Merchants and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $484.40 million 3.86 $159.14 million $3.22 11.69 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 1.93 $2.16 million N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH does not pay a dividend. First Merchants pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

First Merchants beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services, as well as electronic and mobile delivery channels. It operates 116 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Company Profile

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

