FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SCE opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Surface Transforms has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 26.75 ($0.35). The company has a market cap of $34.00 million and a P/E ratio of -15.63.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.