First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after acquiring an additional 688,375 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.53. 4,194,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,457. The company has a market cap of $249.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.