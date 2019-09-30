First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,930. The stock has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

