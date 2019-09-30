First Manhattan Co. Has $438,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,872,000 after buying an additional 396,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,355,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,896,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,202,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,615,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 172,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $91.37. 21,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,162. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

