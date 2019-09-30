First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 75,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Deines purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $310,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 528.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 7,083.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 133,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,145 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 721,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FNWB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.50. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 15.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.