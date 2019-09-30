Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.69.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 140.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $398,859.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $942,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,978.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,813 shares of company stock worth $15,720,875. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Five9 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

