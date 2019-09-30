Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Flowserve by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

