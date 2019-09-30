Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 10,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 146.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 12.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,066 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

