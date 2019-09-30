Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.54 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forterra news, CEO Karl Watson purchased 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $52,821.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Bhatia purchased 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $112,668.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 110,840 shares of company stock worth $745,778. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Forterra by 99.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 24.3% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,743,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 537,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,293,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares during the period. Water Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 196.2% during the second quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 468,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 310,089 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

