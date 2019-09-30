Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 5.5%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.09, approximately 4,235,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,944,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $530.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,748,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 2,015,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 86.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,876 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,750 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 57.0% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,624,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 953,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,524.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

