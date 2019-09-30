Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Gabelli cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 955,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $172.19 million, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 229.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

