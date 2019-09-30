Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $35.05. 31,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $500.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

