Freedom Leaf (OTCMKTS:FRLF) Trading 9.9% Higher

Freedom Leaf Inc (OTCMKTS:FRLF) shares traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 517,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 366,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

In related news, Director Rsgroberg Consulting Llc acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Freedom Leaf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRLF)

Freedom Leaf, Inc engages in vertically-integrated hemp and cannabis media businesses. It develops and sells hemp-based nutraceutical health, wellness, and longevity products, as well as cultivates, researches, and manufactures hemp products. The company markets and sells its plant-based wellness products under the Freedom Leaf, IRIE, and Hempology brands to retail health and wellness chains, and boutique retail establishments, as well as cross-markets its products through B2B and B2C entities.

