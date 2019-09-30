Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo to a sector performer rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 903.73 ($11.81).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 694.44 ($9.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 7.40. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 700.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 777.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Fresnillo news, insider Charles Jacobs purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.