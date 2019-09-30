FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Short Interest Update

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 60.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in FTS International in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FTS International by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its position in FTS International by 56.7% in the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 118,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FTS International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTSI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.24. 567,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,382. The company has a market cap of $268.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. FTS International has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). FTS International had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. FTS International’s revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FTS International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FTS International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

