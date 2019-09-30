FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00015248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $48.37 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.99 or 0.05380538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034519 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,226,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,353,930 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

