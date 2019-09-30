GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $121.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $140.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.90.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $153.86 on Thursday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -233.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

