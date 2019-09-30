Galileo Exploration (CVE:GXL) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Galileo Exploration Ltd (CVE:GXL) dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 32,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 76,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $483,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Galileo Exploration (CVE:GXL)

Galileo Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Signal Gold property that consists of 79 lode mining claims located on the west edge of the Eureka District, Nevada.

