Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 1,541 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,092. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

