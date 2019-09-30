Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

