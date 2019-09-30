Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 4,707 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,760,157. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

