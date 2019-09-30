Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.87. 2,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

