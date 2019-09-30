Garde Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.04. The company had a trading volume of 232,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,020. The company has a market cap of $340.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

