Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.03. 297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,545. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

