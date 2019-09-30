Garde Capital Inc. Sells 3,063 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BOX by 510.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,819,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after buying an additional 1,521,688 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in BOX by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. First Analysis lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $16.47. 62,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

