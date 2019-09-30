GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 521,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.6% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,583. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $969.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.97.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

