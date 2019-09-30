GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.78 ($28.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €25.27 ($29.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 45.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €33.14 ($38.53).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.